Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 is finally here

The all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency, or mileage, of more than 25 kilometres per litre. This is significantly better than the mileage of the existing S-Presso model, which was launched in 2019. The new 2022 S-Presso is powered by the new K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology. It comes in Solid Fire Red, Solid Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Starry Blue, and Solid White colours.