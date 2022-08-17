2 / 5

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT, equipped with the company's auto gear shift (AGS) system, is now also available with the top-end variants. Priced at Rs. 7.76 lakh for the ZXI+ trim and Rs. 8.76 lakh for the ZDI+ variant (both ex-showroom, Delhi). under the hood, the top-of-the-line trims of the Maruti Swift AMT, is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The former is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version, on the other hand, gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS oil burner that makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.