Tata Tigor iCNG

The Tata Tigor iCNG priced starting Rs 7.70 lakh for XZ trim and Rs 8.42 lakh for the XZ+ Dual-Tone, the Tata will go up against the Hyundai Aura CNG. Tigor iCNG can only be purchased in top-spec XZ and XZ+ trims. The recently introduced Tigor CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.