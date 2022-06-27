Tata Tiago iCNG
Tata Motors introduced CNG-powered variant of its Tiago hatchback, known as the Tiago i-CNG in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tiago i-CNG variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that now produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited exclusively to a five-speed manual unit. The Tata Tiago in the CNG avatar features projector headlamps, a Piano Black tri-arrow design for the grille with a chrome insert, fog lights with a chrome garnish, LED DRLs, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and more.
Tata Tigor iCNG
The Tata Tigor iCNG priced starting Rs 7.70 lakh for XZ trim and Rs 8.42 lakh for the XZ+ Dual-Tone, the Tata will go up against the Hyundai Aura CNG. Tigor iCNG can only be purchased in top-spec XZ and XZ+ trims. The recently introduced Tigor CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.