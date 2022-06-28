Tata Punch
The Punch comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90 degree opening doors, flat floor in the rear, steering mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto folding ORVMs and temperature control. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 86hp and 113Nm of torque and is mated with either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Nios ships with BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre engine in both petrol as well as diesel guise. The engines will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT. The two engine options are available across 10 variants which includes seven variants of the petrol and three of diesel. Hyundai will provide India First - Variable Basic Warranty (Best-in-Segment) with options of 3 Years/100,000 kms or 4 Years /50,000 kms or 5 Years /40,000 kms along with Road-Side Assistance.