Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022

Maruti Suzuki today launched the All-New XL6 at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).. The most premium offering from NEXA, the All-New XL6 with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built connected technology and Next-Gen Powertrain offers an immersive and indulgent driving experience.