Moon Knight, March 30
Marvel Studio's Moon Kight is a mini series that will release on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on March 30. The series is based on Marvel comic character with the name Moon Knight. This six episode series will take Marvel Cinematic Universe in a darker direction.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, May 6
Following his meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces the Multiverse of Madness on his own. The trailer of this film is already out.