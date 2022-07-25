1/7
She Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is confirmed to come to Disney Plus Hotstar on August 17. This is a Marvel comedy series is about She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is also in lead in this series.
I Am Groot
‘I am Groot‘ animated series will arrive on Disney Plus on August 10 this year. This series will be based on Guardians of the Galaxy‘s character ‘Groot’, an adorable anthropomorphic sapling. The voice of baby Groot is given by Vin Diesel. It is a collection of 5 shorts.