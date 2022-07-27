1/5
Masaba Masaba 2, July 29, Netflix
Masaba Masaba will be back with season 2 on Netflix on July 29. The series is about the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta who straddles the worlds of fashion and family while making a foray back into the dating world.
Uncoupled, July 29, Netflix
Uncoupled is a romantic TV drama that has How I Met Your Mother Fame Neil Patrick Harris. The series is about a New York City real estate broker who gets stunned by his boyfriend. Later, he enters the dating pool in his 40s.