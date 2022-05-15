Mercedes Benz 300 SLR auctioned at 142 million
At a private auction event at Mercedes-Benz Stuttgart museum in Germany, one-of-two 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR was sold at $142 million, which is approximately Rs 1100 crore. Prior to this, Ferrari 250 GTO, sold at $70 million, was the most expensive car to be sold. Although, Mercedes is yet to confirm the news.
Mercedes Benz 300 SLR
Named as the Silver Arrow, the different versions of this race car won nine out of twelve races and assisted F1 icon Juan Manuel Fangio in winning the driver's world championship in 1954 and 1955. It is one of only two 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut hardtops ever built and were named after Rudolf Uhlenhaut, head of the test department at Mercedes.