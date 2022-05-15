2 / 5

Mercedes Benz 300 SLR

Named as the Silver Arrow, the different versions of this race car won nine out of twelve races and assisted F1 icon Juan Manuel Fangio in winning the driver's world championship in 1954 and 1955. It is one of only two 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut hardtops ever built and were named after Rudolf Uhlenhaut, head of the test department at Mercedes.