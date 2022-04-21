2 / 6

Bonelab

Bonelab comes with support for both Quest 2 and PC VR. In this game, players will find themselves in a mysterious underground lab. They will need to uncover the truth about the reality. It involves fight, run, and climb to explore an exquisitely detailed combat simulation where every object reacts exactly the way you’d expect. As per the developers, there will also be mod support, so that they are able to enhance their experience with new maps, new weapons, and new avatars.