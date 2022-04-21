Ghostbusters VR
Ghostbusters VR was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg itself at the event. In this game, players will track, blast, and trap ghosts in encounters by wielding equipment. Players will have a choice to build a team of up to three. They will need to carry on Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the franchise. It comes with support for Oculus Quest 2.
Bonelab
Bonelab comes with support for both Quest 2 and PC VR. In this game, players will find themselves in a mysterious underground lab. They will need to uncover the truth about the reality. It involves fight, run, and climb to explore an exquisitely detailed combat simulation where every object reacts exactly the way you’d expect. As per the developers, there will also be mod support, so that they are able to enhance their experience with new maps, new weapons, and new avatars.