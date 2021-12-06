Oculus Quest 2
Priced at Rs 42,600 in India, Oculus Quest 2 comes powered the Snapdragon XR2 platform. Qualcomm has built this platform specifically for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. And it is claimed to improve the overall performance of the Quest 2 headset. The device also gets 6GB RAM to offer better VR visuals. The display on the Quest 2 supports 1832 x 1920 pixels resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. But Facebook mentioned that during the launch, the support is limited to 72Hz refresh rate, since not all applications can make use of the higher refresh rate. In terms of the design, Quest 2 gets some much needed attention. VR headsets should ideally be comfortable to wear for longer duration. And the Quest 2 accommodates those needs with its lighter design, helping it reduce the weight by 10 percent.
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
Apple has introduced support for spatial audio in its latest earbuds. The third-gen AirPods are powered by the company’s own H1 chip along with a new acoustic system. They use computational audio to deliver sound with Adaptive EQ. They also feature Dolby Atmos support. AirPods 3 come with sweat and water resistance, with an IPX4 rating. They come with a battery life of up to 6 hours from the buds and a claimed total listening time of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The new AirPods are now a part of the MagSafe ecosystem, which allows wireless charging without the need to buy an additional case. The new skin-detect sensor accurately discerns if AirPods are in the ear or a pocket or on a table and pauses playback when removed. AirPods (3rd generation) feature a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of the wind. They feature support for the AAC-ELD format. It also features support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.