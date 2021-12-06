2 / 5

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation

Apple has introduced support for spatial audio in its latest earbuds. The third-gen AirPods are powered by the company’s own H1 chip along with a new acoustic system. They use computational audio to deliver sound with Adaptive EQ. They also feature Dolby Atmos support. AirPods 3 come with sweat and water resistance, with an IPX4 rating. They come with a battery life of up to 6 hours from the buds and a claimed total listening time of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The new AirPods are now a part of the MagSafe ecosystem, which allows wireless charging without the need to buy an additional case. The new skin-detect sensor accurately discerns if AirPods are in the ear or a pocket or on a table and pauses playback when removed. AirPods (3rd generation) feature a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of the wind. They feature support for the AAC-ELD format. It also features support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.