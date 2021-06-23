Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite in India earlier this week. The 4G smartphone starts at a price of Rs 21,999 and goes up to Rs 23,999. The smartphone, as per the pricing, goes against the likes of phones such as OnePlus Nord CE 5G, among others. Let’s take a closer look at the newly launched Mi 11 Lite here.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Last updated on: June 23, 2021 7:10 PM IST