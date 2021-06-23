Mi 11 Lite design
The Mi 11 Lite sports a clean design with the square camera module placed at the to-left corner of the rear panel followed by the ‘xiaomi’ brand logo at the bottom, which doesn’t interfere with the design as much and makes the phone look even more subtle.
Mi 11 Lite weight
The USP of this Xiaomi phone is its weight. The Mi 11 Lite, as Xiaomi claims, is just so light weight and that makes it extremely easy to use with one hand, which isn’t the case with most of other Mi smartphones available in India, especially the big brother Mi 11 Ultra.