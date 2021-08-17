Mi Band 6: How much does it cost
Mi Band 6 is priced at Yuan 229 (approximately Rs 2,627) for the non-NFC model, which is the one expected to launch in India. The NFC variant is priced at Yuan 279 (approximately Rs 3,201). The device is available in white, brown, black, blue, orange, yellow, green and silver colour options in China. Xiaomi has not revealed the price of the device in India, neither has it stated which colour variants would be made available in the country.
Mi Band 6 can become a flashlight
Apart from the usual physical tracking, the Mi Band 6 can act as a flashlight. When you turn on the feature, it turns the display of the band completely white. The band offers multiple brightness levels for the torch feature. The band might not be able to illuminate the full room but would prove handy in the time of need.