Mi Band 6: How much does it cost

Mi Band 6 is priced at Yuan 229 (approximately Rs 2,627) for the non-NFC model, which is the one expected to launch in India. The NFC variant is priced at Yuan 279 (approximately Rs 3,201). The device is available in white, brown, black, blue, orange, yellow, green and silver colour options in China. Xiaomi has not revealed the price of the device in India, neither has it stated which colour variants would be made available in the country.