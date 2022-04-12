1 / 6

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi's Mi 11X Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. During this sale, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 34,999, and buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange offer. Post this, the phone is available at an effective price of Rs 29,999 on Mi.com. The smartphone comes in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Lunar White colour variants.