Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 11X Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. During this sale, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 34,999, and buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange offer. Post this, the phone is available at an effective price of Rs 29,999 on Mi.com. The smartphone comes in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Lunar White colour variants.
Redmi Note 11
Launched at Rs 13,499, Redmi Note 11 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Buyers will get Rs 1,500 off on 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant. Customers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI Bank debit and credit cards. The smartphone comes in Horizon Blue, Space Black and Starburst White colour variants.