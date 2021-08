The ongoing Mi Flagship Days 2021 sale has a number of attractive deals you can go for. This also includes offers such as Rs 6,000 off on Mi Exchange, Mi Coupons, discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on SBI cards and EMI options, and more. If you are interested, have a look at the offers before the sale ends tomorrow.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: August 26, 2021 6:08 PM IST