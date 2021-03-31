Mi MIX Fold with Liquid Lens technology, Snapdragon 888 SoC, Harman Kardon speakers in pictures

Mi Mi Fold design
The new Mi MIX Fold flaunts a ceramic texture with Gorilla Glass back panel. Xiaomi has introduced a Ceramic Special Edition that gets black ceramic rear cover with laser engraving and gold mid-frame. It features a U-shaped hinge and triple camera system at the back. The phone incorporates a butterfly type cooling system that comes with a combo of large vapor chamber, thermal gel, and multiple layers of graphite sheets. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Mi MIX Fold display
Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold sports an 8.01-inch WQHD+ OLED internal display with 4:3 aspect ratio, 2,480×1,860 screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. On the outside, it gets a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 27:9 aspect ratio, 2520 x 840 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The company claims that the display can survive 2,00,000 bends.