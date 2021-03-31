Mi MIX Fold with Liquid Lens technology, Snapdragon 888 SoC, Harman Kardon speakers in pictures

1 / 6

Mi Mi Fold design

The new Mi MIX Fold flaunts a ceramic texture with Gorilla Glass back panel. Xiaomi has introduced a Ceramic Special Edition that gets black ceramic rear cover with laser engraving and gold mid-frame. It features a U-shaped hinge and triple camera system at the back. The phone incorporates a butterfly type cooling system that comes with a combo of large vapor chamber, thermal gel, and multiple layers of graphite sheets. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.