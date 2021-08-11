Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro in pictures: 120Hz TrueTone display, powerful chipset and more

Mi Pad 5 series TrueTone display
The new Mi Pad 5 series features an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The 10-bit panels come with TrueTone technology and support Dolby Vision. The HDR10 compatible panels have a peak brightness of up to 500 nits.
Mi Pad 5 stylus keyboard
Mi Pad 5 lineup comes with a stylus similar to iPad Pro 11 and has support for a magnetic keyboard cover. The stylus has two buttons on its side, and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 240Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi has showcased a keyboard protective case that has 63 keys and independent ESC and task keys.