Microsoft is shutting down its iconic web browser, Internet Explorer, today. The web browser was launched back in 1995 on Windows 95. At the time, connecting to the internet involved dial-up connections. For the longest time, IE was the sole way to browse the internet. However, as technological evolution picked up pace, Internet Explorer failed to compete. Ultimately in 2016, Microsoft decided to stop developing IE to focus on Edge. Today, as we bid adieu to Internet Explorer, let’s take a quick walk through its history.

Shweta Ganjoo



Published on: June 15, 2022 3:29 PM IST