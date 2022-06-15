Internet Explorer in 1995
Microsoft launched Internet Explorer on August 16, 1995, as an add-on package for Windows 95. Later, it was included on Windows 95-powered PCs. The original version used source code from Spyglass’ Mosaic, which was an early commercial web browser connected with the National Center for Supercomputing Applications. Microsoft released Internet Explorer 2 for Windows 95 and Windows NT the same year.
Internet Explorer in 1996
Microsoft released Internet Explorer 2 for Apple Macintosh and Windows 3.1 on April 23, 1996. Then on August 13, 1996, the company rolled out Internet Explorer 3 for Microsoft Windows.