Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Price, availability
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is priced at $1,499 (approximately Rs 1,10,660) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at $1,599 (approximately Rs 1,18,041) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at $1,799 (approximately Rs 1,32,806) for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Obsidian and Glacier colour options, starting October 5 along with Windows 11 in select markets. The company has not yet revealed if the device will be available in India or not.
Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Display
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sports two 5.8-inch AMOLED displays with a total diagonal length of 83-inch. The displays come with a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a resolution of 2688x1892 pixels each. The phone also features a slightly curved display on one edge for the users to use its glance features, which allow them to take a quick look at the time, notifications, and more, when the Duo 2 is closed. The display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.