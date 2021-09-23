2 / 5

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Display

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sports two 5.8-inch AMOLED displays with a total diagonal length of 83-inch. The displays come with a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a resolution of 2688x1892 pixels each. The phone also features a slightly curved display on one edge for the users to use its glance features, which allow them to take a quick look at the time, notifications, and more, when the Duo 2 is closed. The display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.