Support for Microsoft Whiteboard
This feature will enable Microsoft Teams users to launch a Microsoft Whiteboard session with one touch for instant collaboration. Microsoft says that whiteboard sessions can be started from a supported display’s home screen at any time, including outside of a formal meeting, with Teams Rooms on Android displays.
Chat Bubbles
With the latest update, Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android will now display chats sent during a Teams meeting on the front-of-room display. Microsoft says that Chat messages are displayed as chat bubbles over the current view, enabling in-room participants to engage with the conversation happening in the chat.