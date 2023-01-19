1/6
Delete Chats
This feature will enable users to easily remove chat conversations that they no longer need without impacting other participants in the same chat.
Expanded Reactions
This feature brings 800 new emojis to Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft, days after bringing chat bubbles and 4K display support on Teams, has released an update bringing a host of new features to the platform. Here are all the details.
