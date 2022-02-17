1 / 5

Unmute from Windows Taskbar

Microsoft today announced that Windows Insiders will now get a new mute icon on the taskbar that will allow them to mute their microphone for Teams meetings even without opening the Teams window. This new feature is available as a part of Windows 11 Build 22000.526 (KB5010414) for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. It is available for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel in build 22494. (Image: Microsoft)