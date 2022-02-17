Unmute from Windows Taskbar
Microsoft today announced that Windows Insiders will now get a new mute icon on the taskbar that will allow them to mute their microphone for Teams meetings even without opening the Teams window. This new feature is available as a part of Windows 11 Build 22000.526 (KB5010414) for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. It is available for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel in build 22494. (Image: Microsoft)
Manage Breakout Rooms better
Microsoft has also got a new feature that will enable meeting organisers to extend the management of breakout rooms to up to 10 presenters during a meeting. While only one manager can take control at a time, the designated breakout room manager will be able to perform several in-meeting functions such as assigning users to rooms, adding/deleting rooms, opening/closing rooms, reassigning users to rooms, sending announcements, re-creating rooms, setting timers, adjusting other breakout room settings, and joining open rooms. (Image: Microsoft)