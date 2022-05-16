Text prediction for Microsoft Teams mobile app
Microsoft Teams’ Text prediction feature enables users to get suitable word suggestions or phrases inline using the assistive AI that helps predict answers. This feature is similar to what users get in LinkedIn’s message box and it enables users to complete their messages faster.
New fluent emojis
Microsoft Teams will soon get Microsoft 365’s Fluent emoji style that will give users access to over 1800 emojis. Microsoft says that these new emojis will make messaging fun for all Teams users.