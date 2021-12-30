Minnal Murali
Minnal Mural is an action film about a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs. The film is now available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages in India.
Don t Look Up
Don't Look Up is one of the most popular movies on Netflix these days. The film is about the two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are in the lead in this film.