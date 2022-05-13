Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, BookMyShow, May 30
Released in cinemas on April 8, this is the third film of the Fantastic Beasts series. In this film, Professor Albus Dumbledore tries to stop the mission of the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald who wants to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches.
Morbius, May 19, BookMyShow
Marvel's Morbius was released on April 1. It is about a dangerously ill guy who has a rare blood disorder and is determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside of him is soon takes over.