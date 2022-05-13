1 / 5

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, BookMyShow, May 30

Released in cinemas on April 8, this is the third film of the Fantastic Beasts series. In this film, Professor Albus Dumbledore tries to stop the mission of the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald who wants to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches.