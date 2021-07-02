Most affordable 12GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30,000 in July 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Max, etc

Realme X7 Max
At Rs 29,999, the Realme X7 Max offers 12GB RAM along with 256GB storage. The Max also features a Dimensity 1200 chip that supports 5G networks on both SIM cards. The 120Hz AMOLED display is another great feature on the Realme X7 Max.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme sells the 12GB RAM variant of the X3 SuperZoom at Rs 26,999. This non-5G midrange phone uses the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and paired with a 120Hz LCD display and 5x hybrid zoom camera, you have got a great package in the SuperZoom.