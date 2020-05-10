Amazon Kindle
The Amazon Kindle is one of the most convenient ways to read books. And it constitutes a great gift for anyone who loves to read. They are technically rid of having to carrying around books. It's a whole library of books in a small tablet format that can be easily transported. Prices start at Rs 7,999.
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is at once a style statement as well as a brilliant utility tool. It offers a host of features which include messaging, fitness and workout tracking, heart rate monitoring as well as ECG and abnormal heart rates and fall detection. Prices start at Rs 40,999.