Smartwatches
A fitness tracker or a smartwatch is definitely one thing that should be on the top of your gifting list for you mum if she doesn’t have it already. You can pick from the Redmi Watch 2 Lite that costs Rs 4,999, the Realme Watch 2 Pro that costs Rs 4,499, the Amazfit Bip Lite that costs Rs 3,499 and the Dizo Techlife Watch that costs Rs 2,899. (Image: Redmi)
TWS earbuds
TWS earbuds are one of the best tech gifts that you can give your mother. There are ample TWS earbuds in the market to pick from. The OnePlus Buds Z2 cost Rs 4,999, while the Oppo Enco W51 cost Rs 5,990 and the Realme Buds Air 2 cost Rs 3,299. (Image: Oppo)