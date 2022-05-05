Apple HomePod Mini
Doesn't matter if your mother is a music-lover or not, Apple HomePod Mini is a good tech gift for moms. Available at Rs 8,490 on Flipkart, the Apple smart speaker can be used to send voice commands, listen to podcasts, check weather and do a lot more.
Garmin Vivomove Sport
Priced at Rs 18,990, Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch features a traditional analogue OLED display. It comes with monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, advanced sleep, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate. It can be connected to iOS and Android device. The smartwatch can offer up to 5 days of battery life. This beautiful smartwatch is one of the best Mother's Day gifts, if your mom likes to wear smartwatches.