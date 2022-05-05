2 / 5

Garmin Vivomove Sport

Priced at Rs 18,990, Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch features a traditional analogue OLED display. It comes with monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, advanced sleep, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate. It can be connected to iOS and Android device. The smartwatch can offer up to 5 days of battery life. This beautiful smartwatch is one of the best Mother's Day gifts, if your mom likes to wear smartwatches.