Realme C15 at Rs 8 999
The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, a large 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The phone features quad-camera array with 13 + 8 + 2 + 2-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel front facing camera.
Redmi 9i at Rs 8 299
Redmi 9i sports a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the phone is a MediaTek G25 processor paired with 4GB RAM/64GB storage. It sports a 13-megapixel camera, a pixel size of 1.0-micron, a 5-megapixel front camera, and 5,000mAh battery.
