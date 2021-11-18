Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

1 / 10

Moto G200

Moto G200 is priced at Euro 450 (approximately Rs 37,898). The device sports a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google's Android 11 operating system with minor tweaks and a guaranteed 1 OS update. The device comes with IP52 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.