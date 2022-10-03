1/5
Realme 9 Pro 5G Rs 18,999
The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It comes with a 64+8+2 MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W dart charge technology.
2/5
Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Rs 19,999
Realme 9 5G Speed Edition's top features include a 6.6-inch 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W dart charge technology.