Vivo T1 Pro 5G

The Vivo T1 5G comes packed with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,408 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with support for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12. On the camera front, the Vivo T1 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.