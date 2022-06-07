OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6.59-inches LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. Talking about cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 6P lenses, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Other features include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G connectivity, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G
The Vivo T1 5G comes packed with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,408 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with support for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12. On the camera front, the Vivo T1 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.