Moto e7 Power first sale in India on February 26 on Flipkart

Motorola Moto e7 Power's first sale will be held on February 26 on Flipkart. It will be available via retail outlets as well. It is priced in India at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There's another storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that comes at a price of Rs 8,299.