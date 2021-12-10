Motorola Moto G51 price in India, specs
Motorola launched Moto G51 5G smartphone in India at a price starting at Rs 14,999. This price is for the sole model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes packed with a powerful set of specifications including – a 6.8-inch Max Vision display, 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 plus processor, side mounted fingerprint sensor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery, and 20W rapid charging support.
Redmi Note 11T
Redmi Note 11T is one of the competitions of the newly launched Motorola Moto G51. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. Other two variants including – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage come at a price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include -- 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera specifications, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.