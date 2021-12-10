2 / 5

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11T is one of the competitions of the newly launched Motorola Moto G51. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. Other two variants including – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage come at a price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include -- 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera specifications, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support and more.