Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

Motorola Moto G9 design
The Moto G9 brings an interesting design inspired from the Redmi Note 9 series. The phone has a squarish camera module integrating an LED flash inside the arrangement. The glossy plastic body emulates the glass design. Additionally, the G9 comes with a slightly older-looking display with a waterdrop notch and a thick chin.
Motorola Moto G9 specs
Motorola is using a Snapdragon 662 chipset for the G9. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard. There’s no additional storage variant of the G9 available. The Snapdragon 662 is a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 660 chipset.