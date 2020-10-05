Motorola Razr 5G Folding display
The Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inch 21:9 foldable OLED display that helps the phone in half. . This display makes use of the same clever hinge mechanism from the 2019 Razr. Hence, despite folding the display, you won’t see any crease on it.
Motorola Razr 5G Quick View 1
There’s a 2.7-inch Quick View display on the outside that can run full smartphone apps. One can respond to messages, make calls, play games, watch YouTube videos and even take selfies using the main camera.