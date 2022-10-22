Proximity Unlock
The Proximity unlock comes with the new MoveOS 3. With this feature, one can unlock the electric scooter without keys by only staying within the range of the scooter. Interestingly, when you are near your Ola electric scooter, it will automatically get unlocked, and when you go away from the scooter it will automatically get locked.
Party Mode
One of the most-loved features of the Ola electric scooter, the music, is now reiterating with Pary mode. With the new Party mode on MoveOS 3, the lights of the Ola electric scooter will be in sync with the song you play. All the controls will be in the proprietary app and the scooter.