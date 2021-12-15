Snowden
Snowden is a thriller whose protagonist is a computer whizz Edward Snowden. His dreams of becoming a soldier gets crushed because of an injury. He then becomes a disillusioned government analyst who is bent on exposing vast U.S. surveillance programs. This thriller traces Edward Snowden's journey from Army recruit to disillusioned government analyst bent on exposing vast U.S. surveillance programs.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Aega
Jamtara: Sabka Number Aega is a Netflix fiction series that touches upon the phishing scams in India. It is a story about small-town men who run a phishing operation. A local corrupt politician, instead of stopping the scam, wants in on their scheme.