1/10
Day Shift, Netflix
Day Shift is an action adventure film about a hardworking dad who works to provide for his daughter while working as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley area. But hidden beneath that career is his real source of income: investigating and hunting vampires with a top-secret international team.
2/10
Fast Furious 9: The Fast Saga, Amazon Prime Video
Released in theaters back in 2021, Fast& Furious: The Fast Saga has finally arrived on Prime Video. In this film, Dom Toretto takes the team on a worldwide ride with high-stakes action, old friends and a surprising new foe.