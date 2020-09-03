MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

MSI Modern 14
The MSI Modern 14 features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is a 14” FHD, IPS-Level thin-bezel display panel. Specifications include DDR4-3200 RAM up to 32GB, 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4.
MSI Modern 15
The MSI Modern 15 features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is a 15.6” FHD, IPS-Level thin-bezel display panel. Specifications include DDR4-3200 RAM up to 32GB, 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 or PCIe Gen Gen3.