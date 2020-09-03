MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

2 / 8

MSI Modern 15

The MSI Modern 15 features up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is a 15.6” FHD, IPS-Level thin-bezel display panel. Specifications include DDR4-3200 RAM up to 32GB, 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 or PCIe Gen Gen3.