National Science Day: Top 5 AR apps available on Apple's App Store to learn science

Galileo AR Physics

Galileo: AR Physic‪s is an Augmented Reality app that people can use to get a better understanding of physics. The app lets users place experiments and animated 3D models on a table and understand them. Apart from this, the app also consists of explainer articles that cover topics like mechanics and nuclear physics. To make these easily understandable, the app also consists of images, animations, 3D models and equations. (Image: Apple App Store)