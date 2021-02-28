National Science Day: Top 5 AR apps available on Apple's App Store to learn science

Galileo AR Physics
Galileo: AR Physics is an Augmented Reality app that people can use to get a better understanding of physics. The app lets users place experiments and animated 3D models on a table and understand them. Apart from this, the app also consists of explainer articles that cover topics like mechanics and nuclear physics. To make these easily understandable, the app also consists of images, animations, 3D models and equations. (Image: Apple App Store)
Big Bang AR
Big Bang AR is a mixed reality app that provides users with a look at how space, time and the visible universe came to be. The app features voice output also with actress Tilda Swinton and various CERN scientists providing voices to a script that tells users about how the universe was formed and explains the Bing Bang in an easy manner. (Image: Apple App Store)