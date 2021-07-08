National Video Game Day: 90s video games from Road Rash to Mario that will take you back to your childhood

Super Mario Bros
Released in 1985, Super Mario Bros was taken to be the iconic title in the Mario franchise. The Italian plumber Mario saving Princess Peaches, the video game exposed the 90s kids to what gaming on console would feel like.
Robocop
Initially released in 1988, Data East’s run-gun arcade Robocop game brings old-school nostalgia. The side-scrolling fps game led us to experience the iconic 80s protagonist fighting the bad guys in the small idiot box. The good news is an all-new story set is under baking- Robocop: Rogue City Video game that will be available for PC and console.