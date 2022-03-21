Trivia Show, April 1
The streaming platform has now announced a new interactive daily trivia show called “Trivia Quest” which is based on the popular Trivia Crack online game. The Trivia Quest will take viewers through 24 questions every day throughout the month of April. These questions that will appear in multiple-choice format and will be based on a variety of topics including pop culture, science and more.
Elite Season 5, April 8
Elite is a Spanish series about a bunch of high school teens. It is a thriller, murder mystery series that deals with three working-class teens who enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.