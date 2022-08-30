1/6
Jogi
Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Jogi unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity, set in Delhi in 1984. The film is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.
Chor Nikal Kar Bhaga
Chor Nikal Kar Bhaga is a comedy film. This film is about an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.