1/10
Thar, May 6
Thar is a revenge thriller film starring Anil Kapoor. It is about a guy named Siddharth who shifts to Pushkar for a job. He then embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?
2/10
Along For the Ride, May 6
Along For the Ride is a romance teen drama. It is about a college going girl Auden who crosses paths with fellow insomniac Eli. They decide to meet nightly to embark on a quest to help Auden experience the fun and carefree teen life that she never got to have.