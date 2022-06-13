1/5
Shadow and Bone: Destinies
The newly announced Netflix Shadow & Bone is a single-player RPG for mobile platforms. It will allow the players to step into the shoes of your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse.
2/5
La Casa De Papel,
Inspired by the much-popular La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, this action-adventure game is a single-player action-adventure game. Players crack safes, pick locks and help rob a casino in Monaco — all to help an old friend of the Professor’s.