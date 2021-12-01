Don t Look Up
Don't Look Up movie is about two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh. The cast of the movie includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.
Money Heist season 5 Part 2
Scheduled to release on December 3 in India, Money Heist or La Casa De Papel Season 5 Part 2 is one of the most awaited series of the month. For those who dont know it yet, the series is about eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.