Money Heist season 5 Part 2

Scheduled to release on December 3 in India, Money Heist or La Casa De Papel Season 5 Part 2 is one of the most awaited series of the month. For those who dont know it yet, the series is about eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.