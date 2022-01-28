Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney Hotstar
Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild is now available on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is about hilarious escapades of everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.
Kapil Sharma: I m not done yet, Netflix
Stand-up comedian, Kapil Sharma's new show is now available on Netflix. From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil's pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor.