Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney Hotstar

Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild is now available on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is about hilarious escapades of everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.