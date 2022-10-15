1/5
Netflix: When will it roll out
Netflix has announced to roll out the 'Basic with Ads' plan on November 3. It will initially be only available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. Image: Pixabay
Netflix: How long will be the ads
Netflix says that the ads will stream for 4 to 5 minutes per hour on average. The ads will be streamed for 15 or 30 seconds during films and shows. The streaming platform will offer ads based on countries and favourite genres of the users.